Inaugural concert to feature Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday51 minutes ago
Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week will feature country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight, organizers announced Friday. The names add some celebrity flavor to an inaugural lineup that so far has been noticeably short on star power, with organizers insisting that Trump himself is the celebrity in chief for this inaugural.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|3 hr
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Thu
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC