Inaugural concert to feature Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday51 minutes ago

Inaugural concert to feature Toby Keith, Jennifer Holliday

Donald Trump's inaugural welcome concert next week will feature country star Toby Keith, singer Jennifer Holliday and actor Jon Voight, organizers announced Friday. The names add some celebrity flavor to an inaugural lineup that so far has been noticeably short on star power, with organizers insisting that Trump himself is the celebrity in chief for this inaugural.

