How Lauren Alaina and Meghan Trainor Came to Take the "Road Less Traveled" Together

At some point, American Idol alum Lauren Alaina calculated that exactly five years, three months and 16 days passed between the release of her debut album and its follow-up. Now that Road Less Traveled is finally out, the Georgia native is enjoying the biggest hit of her career so far with the project's title track, thanks in part to Best New Artist Grammy winner Meghan Trainor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.