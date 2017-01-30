How Lauren Alaina and Meghan Trainor ...

How Lauren Alaina and Meghan Trainor Came to Take the "Road Less Traveled" Together

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KRVN-AM Lexington

At some point, American Idol alum Lauren Alaina calculated that exactly five years, three months and 16 days passed between the release of her debut album and its follow-up. Now that Road Less Traveled is finally out, the Georgia native is enjoying the biggest hit of her career so far with the project's title track, thanks in part to Best New Artist Grammy winner Meghan Trainor .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Sun Barf Brooks Count... 5
News "The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV Jan 27 Indonesian guy 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,382 • Total comments across all topics: 278,404,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC