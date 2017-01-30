How Lauren Alaina and Meghan Trainor Came to Take the "Road Less Traveled" Together
At some point, American Idol alum Lauren Alaina calculated that exactly five years, three months and 16 days passed between the release of her debut album and its follow-up. Now that Road Less Traveled is finally out, the Georgia native is enjoying the biggest hit of her career so far with the project's title track, thanks in part to Best New Artist Grammy winner Meghan Trainor .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Sun
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV
|Jan 27
|Indonesian guy
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC