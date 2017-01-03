'Hee Haw' co-creator and producer Sam...

'Hee Haw' co-creator and producer Sam Lovullo dies at age 88

Publicists the Brokaw Company said Thursday that Lovullo died at his home in Los Angeles on Tuesday. He had been suffering from heart disease.

