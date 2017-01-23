Gwen Stefani joins Blake Shelton on stage
The 'Used To Love You' hitmaker surprised fans when she stepped on stage during her boyfriend's set at the Crash My Playa festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Meanwhile, the 'Came Here To Forget' hitmaker previously gushed about Gwen, who he started dating following the end of her marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC