Grammy award-winning singer performs at Lighthouse next month

TIME Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter comes to Lighthouse, Poole's Centre for the Arts on 3 February, The Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame inductee will be performing songs from her expansive 14-album catalogue and new songs from her latest album, The Things That We Are Made Of. Produced by 2016 Producer of the Year, Grammy-nominee Dave Cobb , the album features eleven new songs written by Carpenter, and has received critical acclaim from NPR and Rolling Stone, among others.

