Gone Country: The most anticipated al...

Gone Country: The most anticipated albums of 2017 | Austin Music Source

17 hrs ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Country fans had a lot to celebrate last year , but 2017 is shaping up to be just as good, if not better than 2016. Artists like Maren Morris and Eric Church are headed back on tour, and old legends like Marty Stuart and Reba McEntire are recording new material, and young up-and-comers like Luke Combs are poised to make 2017 their breakout year.

Read more at Austin American Statesman.

