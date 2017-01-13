Gone Country: The most anticipated albums of 2017 | Austin Music Source
Country fans had a lot to celebrate last year , but 2017 is shaping up to be just as good, if not better than 2016. Artists like Maren Morris and Eric Church are headed back on tour, and old legends like Marty Stuart and Reba McEntire are recording new material, and young up-and-comers like Luke Combs are poised to make 2017 their breakout year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|2 hr
|Rider1043
|2
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC