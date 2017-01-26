George Strait to sing for fan losing ...

George Strait to sing for fan losing his hearing

GEORGE STRAIT: George stepped up and he has invited Chase and his parents to join him for an upcoming Las Vegas show in April, as his special guests - and he's even covering their travel costs. The singer has agreed to perform for Arkansas teenager Chase Pair before he loses his hearing for good, due to a birth defect.

