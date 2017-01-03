Florida Georgia Line Continues Digging Their Roots with the Backstreet Boys
Florida Georgia Line is following up their recent number-one with Tim McGraw , "May We All," with another collaboration. This time, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard team up with one of their major influences from the nineties on the tune "God, Your Mama, and Me."
