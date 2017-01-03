Florida Georgia Line Continues Diggin...

Florida Georgia Line Continues Digging Their Roots with the Backstreet Boys

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

Florida Georgia Line is following up their recent number-one with Tim McGraw , "May We All," with another collaboration. This time, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard team up with one of their major influences from the nineties on the tune "God, Your Mama, and Me."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi... 11 hr Gamaw 1
News Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton' 14 hr John Kenney Lying... 1
News Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris... 14 hr james wiliams 3
News Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth... 16 hr mariemonroecounty 2
News Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15) Dec 31 Confederate officer 43
News Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle... Dec 31 guest 3
News Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06) Dec 24 fakebiglew 154
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,864 • Total comments across all topics: 277,582,598

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC