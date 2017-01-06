If you're a fan of Florida Georgia Line or the Backstreet Boys or the FGL+BSB collaborative song "God, Your Mama, and Me," we've got good news for you : the boy bands have reunited to shoot a new music video for the tune. According to a post on FGL's Instagram account, the guys recently got back together to shoot the "epic" video for "God, Your Mama, and Me" that they "can't wait to share."

