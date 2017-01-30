Fan video: Garth Brooks tells cancer ...

Fan video: Garth Brooks tells cancer patient 'kick it's a**'

8 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

A local woman says she's in "absolute shock" after country music legend Garth Brooks singled her out during one of his five sold-out shows in Cincinnati. The Facebook video shows Brooks having a sweet exchange with Fizer and her mom, before playing a song they requested.

