Fan video: Garth Brooks tells cancer patient 'kick it's a**'
A local woman says she's in "absolute shock" after country music legend Garth Brooks singled her out during one of his five sold-out shows in Cincinnati. The Facebook video shows Brooks having a sweet exchange with Fizer and her mom, before playing a song they requested.
