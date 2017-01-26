Eric Church Sets the Bar for Country Concerts With Marathon Brooklyn Gig
"I'm not tired!" Eric Church announced before the start of his encore during his marathon Friday night show at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. By the time Church made his hard-to-believe pronouncement, he had already performed 36 songs over the course of nearly three hours, downed several shots of Jack Daniel's, paid tribute to Merle Haggard, and led the sold-out crowd of 19,000 through a generous set spanning the singer's entire discography.
