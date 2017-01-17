Eli Young Band's Tour Bus Destroyed by Fire
A tour bus belonging to the country group Eli Young Band was damaged in a fire on the Kansas Turnpike, destroying most of the band's electronic and sound equipment. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the driver was the only person with the bus when the fire started late Tuesday while it was parked at a service area east of downtown Topeka.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Mon
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC