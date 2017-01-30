DJ Khaled buys $9.9 million mansion

DJ Khaled buys $9.9 million mansion

Read more: Anniston Star

The 41-year-old record producer handed over the whopping amount for a seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the Californian city, which was previously owned by musician Robbie Williams. Robbie, 42, bought the lavish house from country singer Clint Black for $5 million in 2002 before giving it some much needed renovations which almost doubled its value to the hefty price tag paid by the rapper.

