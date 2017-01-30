DJ Khaled buys $9.9 million mansion
The 41-year-old record producer handed over the whopping amount for a seven-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in the Californian city, which was previously owned by musician Robbie Williams. Robbie, 42, bought the lavish house from country singer Clint Black for $5 million in 2002 before giving it some much needed renovations which almost doubled its value to the hefty price tag paid by the rapper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Sun
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV
|Jan 27
|Indonesian guy
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC