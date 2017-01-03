Death to the Gerrymander
It has become painfully clear in recent years that partisan gerrymandering is one of American democracy's worst illnesses. Although the Supreme Court held decades ago that the purpose of redistricting was to ensure "fair and effective representation for all citizens," legislators often use the process to lock the minority party out of power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slate Magazine.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|21 hr
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Sun
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Jan 3
|james wiliams
|4
|Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi...
|Jan 3
|Gamaw
|1
|Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth...
|Jan 3
|mariemonroecounty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC