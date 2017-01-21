Crystal Gayle to be inducted into Gra...

Crystal Gayle to be inducted into Grand Ole Opry

Read more: WKRN

Country music legend Crystal Gayle is being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, nearly a half-century after she first walked onto its stage to perform as a teenager. The Grand Ole Opry announced that Gayle's sister, country luminary Loretta Lynn, will induct her into the country music institution during a Saturday night ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium.

