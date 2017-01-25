Country singer Sam Hunt set for July show at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor
Singer Sam Hunt arrives at the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada April 3, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus Waterfront Concerts announced its next concert in the 2017 Darling's Waterfront Pavilion summer season, and it's country singer Sam Hunt, with guests Maren Morris, Chris Jansen and Ryan Follese, set for Friday, July 21. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 via Ticketmaster.
