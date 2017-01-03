Country Singer Randy Rogers Hates Happy Songs
It's the age-old problem with success in the music business: How does an artist who has built a reputation based on writing heart-wrenching tales of woe continue down that road when the money starts rolling in and life at home is dandy? For Randy Rogers - singer, guitarist and main songwriter with the Randy Rogers Band - this is something that he had to deal with or risk a career of sunshiny, happy tunes. He wasn't going to let that happen for one minute.
