Country singer Lee Greenwood 'would be embarrassed to turn down inauguration'
Country music singer Lee Greenwood said he could not imagine the "embarrassment" at turning down an invitation to perform at a presidential inauguration, adding that "very few people get the honour". Greenwood, 74, will perform at Thursday evening's Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration, which officially kicks off festivities ahead of the inauguration of American President-elect Donald Trump, in Washington DC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hillingdon Times.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|16 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
|Worley and Wife to Divorce After Five Years of ... (Oct '06)
|Jan 10
|Debra
|42
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 9
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|Jan 8
|Bruce
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC