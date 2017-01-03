Christmas sweaters, KFC and lots of w...

Christmas sweaters, KFC and lots of weed: Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson's adorable bromance

Read more: Star Tribune

The country music legend Willie Nelson lit up social media this week when he tweeted a photo of himself in a red and green sweater depicting a marijuana leaf adorned with lights and a star and "smoke weed everyday" printed in white letters. The phrase is the famous closing line from the hip-hop anthem "The Next Episode," featuring Snoop Dogg.

