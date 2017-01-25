Chris Stapleton Goes "Behind the Lyrics" on Tuesday's "The Tonight Show"
On Tuesday's The Tonight Show , it was time once again for Jimmy Falllon to get three popular music artists to go "Behind the Lyrics" for the true meaning behind their biggest hits. The latest installment featured Chris Stapleton in a taped segment that revealed the supposedly true stories behind title track from his album Traveller , saying it centers on pro basketball's unsung heroes -- the refs.
