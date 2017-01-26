Celine Dion, John Legend, Pentatonix ...

Celine Dion, John Legend, Pentatonix and More Join Grammy Salute to The Bee Gees

The legendary pop group The Bee Gees will be the subject of this year's Grammy Salute all-star concert, and some of today's top artists will be paying tribute to them. Ceine Dion , John Legend , Pentatonix , Keith Urban, and DNCE , among others, will be participating in Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, which will tape February 14 at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. The special will air on CBS later this year.

