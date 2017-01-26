Celine Dion, John Legend, Pentatonix and More Join Grammy Salute to The Bee Gees
The legendary pop group The Bee Gees will be the subject of this year's Grammy Salute all-star concert, and some of today's top artists will be paying tribute to them. Ceine Dion , John Legend , Pentatonix , Keith Urban, and DNCE , among others, will be participating in Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees, which will tape February 14 at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. The special will air on CBS later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV
|Fri
|Indonesian guy
|3
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Thu
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 16
|mythoughts
|3
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
|Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha...
|Jan 12
|betty johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC