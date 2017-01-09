Carrie Underwood Shines at the 74th Annual Golden Globes, Keith Urban Looks Dapper
It may have been a night to celebrate film and television, but country music was still represented at the 74th annual Golden Globes last night as Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban were in the house. Carrie was dressed in a pink form-fitting Iris Serban gown with rose-shaped ruffles on the upper portion of her dress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 102.9 The New W4 Country.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|5 hr
|John Kenney Lying...
|4
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|23 hr
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Jan 3
|james wiliams
|4
|Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi...
|Jan 3
|Gamaw
|1
|Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth...
|Jan 3
|mariemonroecounty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC