Carrie Underwood Shines at the 74th Annual Golden Globes, Keith Urban Looks Dapper

It may have been a night to celebrate film and television, but country music was still represented at the 74th annual Golden Globes last night as Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban were in the house. Carrie was dressed in a pink form-fitting Iris Serban gown with rose-shaped ruffles on the upper portion of her dress.

