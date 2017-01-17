Carrie Underwood Gives an Update on Paralyzed Dog Ace: 'He Gets a Little Better Every Day'
Last month, the "Church Bells" singer revealed one of her dogs, Ace, suffered a herniated disc and was completely paralyzed in his back end for a few days. Underwood placed him into a physical therapy program so he could gain his mobility back, and it sounds like things are finally starting to look up! The blond beauty shared an adorable video of little Ace walking in water as part of hydrotherapy.
