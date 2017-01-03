Blake Shelton To Open Country-Themed Venue In Tishomingo
"It's amazing to me to see a song that's been such a big part of my career come to life in the plans for Ole Red,"said Blake Shelton. Ole Red Tishomingo is set to open later this year and a similar business in Nashville will open in 2018.
