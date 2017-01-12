Blake Shelton Is Giving Sundance Head...

Blake Shelton Is Giving Sundance Head the Chance to Shine on Tour

When Blake Shelton sets out on his Doing It to Country Songs Tour next month, he'll be taking season-11 Voice winner Sundance Head with him. "I'm just excited about being able to perform with a great entertainer and learn something from him while I'm on the road," Sundance says of the opportunity to work with his mentor.

