Army Rangers veteran from San Marino honored in Rose Parade after harrowing firefight in Afghanistan
Retired U.S. Army Major Lynette Jones, left, and Sgt. Oliver Campbell, Jr., rode in a Wells Fargo stagecoach for the 2017 Rose Parade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth...
|1 hr
|mariemonroecounty
|2
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Sat
|james wiliams
|2
|Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15)
|Sat
|Confederate officer
|43
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Dec 31
|guest
|3
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Dec 24
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC