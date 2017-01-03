'American Idol 10' - Triumph in the face of adversity
As we approached the final week of 'American Idol 10,' it really felt like more of a formality than anything else. Scotty McCreery seemed unstoppable and his win was pretty much a given.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She's Vanished: Dr BLT song penned in 2 minutes...
|14 hr
|Bruce
|1
|Two big concerts at Allentown's PPL Center this...
|Jan 6
|silly rabbit
|1
|Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with 'Hamilton'
|Jan 6
|duke
|3
|How Marie Osmond found strength through song
|Jan 5
|james wiliams
|1
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|Jan 3
|james wiliams
|4
|Terre Haute man restores vintage 'talking machi...
|Jan 3
|Gamaw
|1
|Tennessee wildfire benefit just latest philanth...
|Jan 3
|mariemonroecounty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC