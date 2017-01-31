Akufo-Addo should have delayed Agyark...

Akufo-Addo should have delayed Agyarko swearing in - Kofi Adams

Read more: Ghanamma.com

The General Organiser of the National Democratic Congress says the President should have delayed the swearing in of Minister for Energy considering that there is a bribery allegation hanging on his neck. Kofi Adams says his concerns is not just with happenings among the Minority in parliament but believes all Ghanaians be concerned that as a country a Minister who is paid by the taxpayer is involved in such a scandal.

