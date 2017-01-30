A Guy with a #1: Blake Shelton Hangs ...

A Guy with a #1: Blake Shelton Hangs On to the Top Spot

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KZKX-FM Lincoln

B lake Shelton has made it to #1 and he's not letting go, as "A Guy with a Girl" begins its third week atop Billboard 's Country Airplay chart. The third single from If I'm Honest also clocks its second week leading the Mediabase tally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KZKX-FM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) 8 hr Charming 12
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Sun Barf Brooks Count... 5
News "The Dailey & Vincent Show" Returns to RFD-TV Jan 27 Indonesian guy 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,372 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC