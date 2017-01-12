85 Candles and Counting: Loretta Lynn Plans to Celebrate with Ryman Shows and Hall of Fame Exhibit

L oretta Lynn may be turning 85 this year, but the country music icon isn't planning to slow down any in 2017. On April 14, she'll celebrate her birthday with the first of two shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium, immortalized in the Oscar-winning film about her life, Coal Miner's Daughter , as her first stop in Music City when she arrived in town.

