Vietnam says economy expected to have grown 6.2 pct in 2016

Vietnam's gross domestic product was expected to have grown 6.2 percent this year, driven mostly by industrial expansion and growth in construction and services. The General Statistics Office said Wednesday on its website that even though the growth rate is lower than the increase of 6.68 percent in 2015 and the target of 6.7 percent, it was still considered a success given unfavorable global economic conditions, and natural and environmental disasters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.