University Says - Beach Boys' Professor Guilty of Sexual Misconduct

After a journalism professor claimed he was disciplined under Title IX for singing the Beach Boys, the University of Kentucky fired back, saying its investigation revealed he had engaged in sexual misconduct during several trips to Chinese campuses. In an op-ed published Saturday in the Lexington Herald Leader, Buck Ryan, director of the Scripps Howard First Amendment Center, wrote that the University of Kentucky "has punished me in a 'sexual misconduct' case, in part, for singing a Beach boys tune covered by Alvin and the Chipmunks."

