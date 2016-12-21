Trial for accused Taylor Swift concer...

Trial for accused Taylor Swift concert crasher

13 hrs ago Read more: 10News

A man accused of jumping on stage at a Taylor Swift concert at Petco Park last year and seriously injuring a member of her security team must stand trial on five charges, including assault, battery and resisting officers, a judge ruled Wednesday. Christian Ewing, 27, faces four years and eight months in prison if convicted.

