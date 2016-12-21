The Year In Music 2016 -- Taylor Swift Can Never Excluded from the Narrative

It says a lot about Taylor Swift 's power in the pop culture world that she can go a whole year without releasing any music -- under her own name, that is -- but still dominate the headlines, though not always in a good way. Here are some of the things Taylor did in 2016: -- In February of 2016, Taylor won three Grammys, including her second Album of the Year Grammy, for 1989 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJXB-FM Knoxville.