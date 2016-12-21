The Year in Country 2016 -- The Girls Have It! Kelsea Ballerini & Maren Morris Get Ready to Take the Grammys to "Church" Through the years, a handful of performers from the country genre have taken home the Grammy for Best New Artist: LeAnn Rimes , Carrie Underwood and Zac Brown Band . But up until this year, there's never been a time when two country contenders have been in the running for the prestigious trophy.

