Taylor Swift's former beau arrested for bar fight

Los Angeles: Singer Taylor Swift's former boyfriend Conor Kennedy was arrested after he got involved in a bar fight in Aspen, police have confirmed. The 22-year-old, who is the grandson of former US Senator Robert Kennedy, was charged with disorderly conduct after the incident that occurred at 1.30 a.m. on Thursday morning, reports mirror.co.uk.

