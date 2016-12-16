Taylor Swift Surprises World War II V...

Taylor Swift Surprises World War II Veteran With a Live Performance at His Home

Taylor Swift spread some holiday cheer this weekend, showing up at the house of a World War II veteran to play some songs for him and his family. On Monday, the 27-year-old singer surprised 96-year-old Cyrus Porter -- who made headlines this year for being Swift's oldest fan -- at his home in Missouri.

