Taylor Swift calls for lawsuit redaction
The 27-year-old singer filed a lawsuit back in July regarding an alleged groping incident involving radio DJ David Mueller - who allegedly groped the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's behind underneath her dress during a meet-and-greet in 2013 - and has now called for parts of her statement to be redacted due to "safety and privacy concerns" before they are publicly released. In documents obtained by E! News, the pop megastar's lawyers claim: "The transcript contains confidential and sensitive personal information that, if publicly released, could jeopardize the safety of the Parties in this action and run the real risk of tainting the jury pool at the upcoming trial."
