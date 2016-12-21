Shania's New Record Is On the Way Next Spring, But Will It Be Country?
How country will Shania Twain 's next record be? In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly , she reveals it's likely on the way in late spring, but from the list of her collaborators, its seems her first new project since 2002 may lean decidedly toward the pop side. According to EW, among the collaborators Shania is working with on her new album are people who've worked with Ed Sheeran , One Direction , Bruce Springsteen and James Bay .
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|11 hr
|From1oldrudefart2...
|153
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Entertainers sprinkling shows with a little hol... (Dec '08)
|Dec 11
|A Golden Shower
|4
