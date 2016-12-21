Pour some out at your next party. Red Solo Cup inventor has died.
You've probably never heard of Robert Leo Hulseman, but chances are you've held his famous invention in your hand on a festive day or night. Hulseman, who died on Dec. 21 , invented the Red Solo Cup, a near ubiquitous presence at parties across the country.
