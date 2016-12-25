Only one former president has RSVP'd for inauguration
Former President George H.W. Bush will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to his spokesperson. Former President George H.W. Bush will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to his spokesperson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Sat
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Entertainers sprinkling shows with a little hol... (Dec '08)
|Dec 11
|A Golden Shower
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC