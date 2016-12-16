One's on the Way for Ashley Monroe
The "Lonely Tonight" hitmaker revealed she and her husband are expecting their first baby, sharing her ultrasound photo on Instagram . The 30-year-old married her husband, John Danks , who plays for the Atlanta Braves, in a 2013 ceremony at Tennessee's Blackberry Farm.
