On "The Devil Don't Sleep," Brantley Gilbert Opens Up About the Last Three Years

When Brantley Gilbert 's new album, The Devil Don't Sleep , comes out at the end of January, it'll be close to three years since he put out 2014's Just as I Am . Since the Jefferson, Georgia native is always writing from personal experience, it's no wonder the new set boasts a generous 16 tracks, plus 10 more on the deluxe edition.

