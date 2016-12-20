On Obama's aggressive clemency push, Sen. John Cornyn splits with criminal justice reform advocates
In the final year of his administration, President Barack Obama has escalated his ambitious use of clemency power, bringing the total number of commutations he has granted to 1,176 federal prisoners, more than the 11 previous presidents combined. In few places has the effect been more keenly felt than the Lone Star State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|11 hr
|From1oldrudefart2...
|153
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Entertainers sprinkling shows with a little hol... (Dec '08)
|Dec 11
|A Golden Shower
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC