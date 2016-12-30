More
Here's something to think about: Chris Young and Cassadee Pope's "Think of You" is the Best Country Single of 2016 as voted by Nash Country Daily readers. NCD nominated 10 singles, and then we asked you-our readers-to vote for the best country single of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.
