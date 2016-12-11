Miranda Lambert Looks Forward to 2017 With Wine and No Makeup: '#NewYearNewMe'
Resilient country queen Miranda Lambert is celebrating solitude and self-improvement in a new introspective Instagram post. In a photo collage posted to the 33-year-old singer's social media on Friday, Lambert took a breather from a whirlwind year that involved moving on from old love -- ex-husband Blake Shelton -- and falling in love with singer-songwriter Anderson East .
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|16 hr
|guest
|3
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Dec 24
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC