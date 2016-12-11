Miranda Lambert Looks Forward to 2017...

Miranda Lambert Looks Forward to 2017 With Wine and No Makeup: '#NewYearNewMe'

Resilient country queen Miranda Lambert is celebrating solitude and self-improvement in a new introspective Instagram post. In a photo collage posted to the 33-year-old singer's social media on Friday, Lambert took a breather from a whirlwind year that involved moving on from old love -- ex-husband Blake Shelton -- and falling in love with singer-songwriter Anderson East .

