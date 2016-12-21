Lee Brice Sings for Fallen Pilot During Service at Arlington
Clad in a suit and tie as he accompanied himself on guitar, Lee Brice sang Vince Gill 's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" Monday at the funeral of U.S. Air Force Major Troy Lee Gilbert . The pilot's final remains were finally laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery this week, after a service with full military honors.
