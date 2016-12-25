Kelsea Ballerini is Engaged
This is seriously the cutest thing you could ever see! Kelsea Ballerini and boyfriend Morgan Evans, Austrailian country singer, have made it official. The two hosted the CMC awards back in March of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at K99online.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Sat
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her Fa...
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson gets mistaken for Carrie Underwood
|Dec 12
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Entertainers sprinkling shows with a little hol... (Dec '08)
|Dec 11
|A Golden Shower
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC