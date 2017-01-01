Kelly Clarkson Ends 2016 with - Hamilton'
There was no more perfect song to send off 2016 than Kelly Clarkson's flawless version of 'It's Quiet Uptown.' Kelly Clarkson still doesn't get the respect she deserves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Osmond interview: The Osmonds bring Chris...
|20 hr
|james wiliams
|2
|Louisville off-duty officers told to disarm or ... (Dec '15)
|20 hr
|Confederate officer
|43
|Kenny Chesney Will Receive CMA Pinnacle...
|Sat
|guest
|3
|Assault case against Hank Williams Jr. goes to ... (Sep '06)
|Dec 24
|fakebiglew
|154
|Tennessee wildfires lead to evacuation of downt...
|Dec 13
|DUH
|128
|Disney's Magical Express thriving at OIA; rival... (Feb '08)
|Dec 13
|Tomy
|126
|Travel concerns for illegal immigrants
|Dec 13
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC