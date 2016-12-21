Kelly Clarkson dreaming of a a White Christmasa
KELLY CLARKSON: The Grammy-winning singer was performing a holiday show in Nashville, Tennessee when she expressed her long time dream of appearing in a remake of "White Christmas," calling the 1954 classic her "favorite Christmas movie." Kelly Clarkson is desperate to get involved in the live TV musical trend by playing her dream role in a remake of "White Christmas."
